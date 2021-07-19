Opposition growing to proposed Milton megachurch, including from Native American tribes

People are lining up against a megachurch in Milton, including a former top city official.

Former Public Works Director Nick Afzali recently announced his departure from city employment would be sooner than expected due to the Salvation Slavic Baptist Church’s application to build a 2,000-seat church in the city.

He isn’t the only one to have vocalized concerns. There have been months of turmoil between residents and the city.

One city council member, Phil Linden, has been openly vying against the proposal in his district.

“This project is going to potentially change the character of the town,” he told The News Tribune in March. “Putting a megachurch 100 feet from the (Surprise Lake) shore and not think that it’s going to change the character of the town is laughable.”

Nearly 100 letters have been entered into the hearing record, and about 2,000 people have signed a petition against the construction of the church. The city’s population is about 8,300 residents.

The Muckleshoot and Puyallup tribes have written letters to the City of Milton, asking for the project to be halted until the potential impact to tribal fisheries can be determined. They say the current proposal impedes upstream migration for fish in streams that flow from Surprise Lake.

“The existing culverts at both locations are dreadful and warrant immediate replacement,” the Puyallup Tribe said in a statement.

Developing vegetation into concrete, or an “impervious surface,” also would impact water runoff, the Muckleshoot Tribe’s letter said.

The city responded in a letter to the Muckleshoot Tribe, saying the applicant intends to submit additional information soon and welcomes input from the tribe. The letter also said the tribe’s concerns over stormwater are valid.

“Changes in the size and configuration of impervious surfaces are a distinct possibility,and we encourage you to closely follow and provide us your input regarding the ongoing process,” the city’s April 29 letter said.

The city requested additional reviews of the property. Consultants reviewed the “buffer” space between the site and nearby wetlands. Their reports were published last month.

Seattle environmental consultant group Herrera concluded that the current layout of the project will encroach on the city’s required 105 feet of buffer between the building and the wetland.

Parametrix, a Seattle engineering consultant group, said in its report to the city “several components of the application do not meet Milton code requirements,” like the buffer between the stream and the project.

A final arbitration hearing on the project was scheduled for July 19 and 20.