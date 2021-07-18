Police investigating homicide in downtown Tacoma

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

Police are calling a woman’s death in downtown Tacoma early Sunday a homicide.

The female security guard, thought to be in her 40s, was found by a co-worker about 6 a.m. in the 900 block of A Street, Officer Shelbie Boyd said.

It was not immediately clear if the woman was found inside or outside the office building at that address. The colleague found the woman unconscious, but she later died at the scene, Boyd said.

It also was not immediately clear how the woman died, although Boyd said there were signs of trauma to the body.

Police do not have a suspect at this time, she said.

Police and detectives were still on scene about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.