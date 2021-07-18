Local

Suspect is shot, then stands his ground with knife, Tacoma police say

Tacoma police try to convince a man with a gunshot wound to get on a stretcher so they could take him to a hospital Sunday, July 18, 2021. The man had been shot by a local resident whose car he was allegedly attempting to carjack in the 3700 block of South L Street in Tacoma.
A man was finally taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident just before noon in the city’s Lincoln District.

The man also was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and attempted carjacking, Tacoma police officer Shelbie Boyd said late Sunday.

About 11:50 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 3700 block of South L Street after a report of a man behaving erratically.

Police discovered the man had been shot — possibly the result of the attempted carjacking — and that he was armed with a knife.

Boyd said the man was uncooperative, so police spent about 40 minutes trying to de-escalate the situation. The gunshot wound or wounds he suffered were not considered life-threatening, she said.

The man finally surrendered, put the knife down and was taken to an area hospital, Boyd said.

