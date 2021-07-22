Local
State keeping tabs on 21 derelict vessels in Pierce County. Here’s where they are
Washington is monitoring 258 derelict vessels across the state, including one that partially sank off Browns Point in Tacoma this week.
Another 20 derelict vessels remain in the waters surrounding Pierce County, according to data from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Here is a list of derelict vessels in Pierce County, which have been reported to the state between 2007 and 2021:
- Serenity (23 feet) - Wollochet Bay
- Winter Fox (25 feet) - Taylor Bay
- Rolling On (36 feet) - Browns Point
- Oyster Barge (45 feet) - Purdy Sand Spit
- Ocean City (189 feet) - Oro Bay
- GLISSADE (30 feet) - Purdy Sand Spit
- OR S/V (40 feet) - Oro Bay
- Blair (68 feet) - Thea Foss Waterway
- ERY27600M74J (27 feet) - Dyes Inlet
- Island Mist (85 feet) - Lakebay
- Unknown boat name (23 feet) - boat launch near 15603 72nd St. SW in Longbranch
- Unknown boat name (16 feet) - old Steilacoom Marina near Saltar’s Point
- Unknown vessel name (26 feet) - Hylebos Waterway
- Unknown vessel name (34 feet) - Point Defiance Marina
- Unknown vessel name (29 feet) - Wollochet Bay
- Unknown vessel name (22 feet) - Carr Inlet
- Unknown vessel name (27 feet) - Filucy Bay
- Unknown vessel name (24 feet) - Point Defiance Marina
- Unknown vessel name (30 feet) - Lake Kapowsin
- Unknown vessel name and dimensions - Filucy Bay
- Unknown vessel name and dimensions - Point Defiance Marina
