State keeping tabs on 21 derelict vessels in Pierce County. Here’s where they are

After checking his crab pots, Tacoma resident Jason Osborne said curiosity swayed him to paddle by a boat sinking off the shore of Browns Point just north of the lighthouse. Over the three weeks the craft was anchored there it gradually began to list and then sink in earnest Monday, July 19, 2021. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Washington is monitoring 258 derelict vessels across the state, including one that partially sank off Browns Point in Tacoma this week.

Another 20 derelict vessels remain in the waters surrounding Pierce County, according to data from the state Department of Natural Resources.

Here is a list of derelict vessels in Pierce County, which have been reported to the state between 2007 and 2021: