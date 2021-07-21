Missing JBLM lieutenant found dead near Mount St. Helens

Brian Yang

An Army lieutenant from Joint Base Lewis-McChord who went missing near Mount St. Helens on Sunday has been found dead.

The Cowlitz County Search and Rescue team found the body of 25-year-old Brian Yang on a ridge near Mount Whittier.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, hikers called 911 to report an unresponsive person on a ridge below them, according to a Facebook post from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The search-and-rescue team arrived and confirmed the hiker was Yang, who fell about 200 feet down “a very steep embankment,” according to the Facebook post. Yang’s family has been notified.

“Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love and support we’ve received in these last couple of days. We have felt so touched by everyone who has reached out to us personally and prayed for our family,” Sheila Lor, Yang’s sister, wrote in a Facebook post.

Yang was last seen Sunday around noon at the South Coldwater Trailhead.