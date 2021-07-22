Toxic algae found in Pierce County lake; health officials issue caution advisory

Men stroll along Spanaway Lake in Spanaway Lake Park, Feb. 21, 2019. The lake currently has toxic algae, TPCHD warned. phaley@thenewstribune.com

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has issued a toxic algae caution advisory for Spanaway Lake.

Spanaway Lake was tested Monday and results were received Wednesday, according to a TPCHD news release. If the algae bloom is no longer present when the lake is tested next week, the advisory will remain in place for two more weeks out of an abundance of caution.

Advisory signs are posted at Spanaway Lake, according to the release.

When individuals see algae, they should not swim, fish, wade or water ski on the lake. Algae can move based on wind patterns, and those in doubt of the lake’s conditions should stay out of the water.

If an individual goes in water with toxic algae, they should rinse off immediately, according to the release. Symptoms such as muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea or nausea are a sign that medical treatment is necessary.

Algae can occur naturally in lakes and can have toxins that leave people, pets and animals sick. It may look like pea soup at times and have a layer of scum, or be streaky. Colors can range from green to brown, red or blueish, according to the release.

An advisory also remains in place at Sunnyside Beach Park and Chambers Creek Regional Park beaches after there was a sewage spill that led to discharge in Flett Creek.