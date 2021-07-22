Snazas join other WA sheriffs backing Second Amendment, Constitution

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza joined sheriffs across the state in signing a resolution reaffirming the U.S. Constitution and specifically highlighting the Second Amendment. sbloom@theolympian.com

Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza and his twin brother, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza, joined sheriffs across the state in signing a resolution reaffirming the U.S. Constitution and specifically highlighting the Second Amendment.

The action came days after Lewis County passed a “Citizens’ Rights” proclamation at the behest of Sheriff Rob Snaza.

The Washington State Sheriffs’ Association document was signed by 37 county sheriffs – all but the sheriffs in King and Kitsap counties. Both are in transitional roles. The King County sheriff will become an appointed position at the end of the year, KIRO-TV reported.

“Prompted by increasing public concern to safeguard constitutional rights,” the document describes the sheriffs’ “individual and collective duty to defend all of the constitutional rights of our citizens.”

The Second Amendment, however – like many “Second Amendment sanctuary” proclamations popping up across the U.S. – is of particular focus.

“We understand the destructive influences currently existing in our country will only relent when women and men everywhere genuinely care for each other,” the document reads. “We must rely on Providence and care deeply about preserving the Constitution and its freedom in order to be a strong and prosperous people.”

Rob Snaza pushed Lewis County to become a “Second Amendment sanctuary” earlier this year, citing proposed gun control measures. The conservative sheriff claimed he was “not trying to make this a political statement,” later urging county commissioners to adopt the proclamation, saying “the other side is not afraid to offend us or create laws to come after us.”

Rob Snaza was among a slew of sheriffs in 2019 who refused to actively enforce I-1639, a voter-approved gun control measure later upheld as constitutional by the courts. The law raised the legal semi-automatic assault rifle purchase age to 21 and enhanced background checks.

In a statement this week, Rob Snaza said he is “proud to be a part of such a great movement when our constitutional rights are being challenged.”