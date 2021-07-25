‘Traitor’ graffiti near Fircrest homes with Black Lives Matter signs stirs confusion, concern

Bill Johnson first saw the tag on Tuesday when he was taking out the trash.

A hammer and sickle symbol with the word “traitor” in red paint on the sidewalk near his home, right by a Black Lives Matter sign he’d placed in his yard.

“This is the first time it’s happened to us, but I was aware this had been going on for quite a while to other houses,” said Johnson, who has lived in Fircrest since 2009.

Alex Koerger said his home was targeted back in January and feels the vandalism is a response to his support for Black lives.

“I suppose it’s some form of intimidation — trying to get me to take my Black Lives Matter sign down,” said Koerger, a 17-year Fircrest resident. “Labeling me as a traitor and using a Soviet symbol seems silly to me.”

Hunter George, mayor of Fircrest, said the tags have been going on for months under the cover of darkness.

“It really pisses me off,” he said. “It’s offensive, and it’s cowardly.”

He said it’s been leaving residents scratching their heads.

“What is the connection … ? This idea that you’re somehow a traitor for showing support for Black lives?” he said.

Fircrest police chief John Cheesman told The News Tribune that it’s unclear exactly what the vandal means by the tags, but the department is investigating. The tags have been on and off for the past year, he said, with three incidents reported to the police in the past week.

Some videos have been submitted to the department, but Cheesman said they haven’t helped solve the case. Cheesman said the department thinks the person may be on a bike.

In researching the symbol, Cheesman said detectives have found the hammer and sickle signs have been used in modern times in opposition to the Republican Party, but that the meaning in this case still remains unclear.

“We’re wondering if they’re in unison or support of Black Lives Matter, but until we catch them, we can’t be a hundred percent sure,” he said.

Cheesman said they’re committed to finding who conducted the acts of vandalism and addressing community concern. So far, he said it appears no signs or private property have been damaged. He’s seen the symbol in other cities, including Tacoma.

Cheesman encouraged anyone who has tips or possible video footage to contact the South Sound 911 non-emergency line at 253-287-4455.

Joe Barrentine, a Fircrest City Council member, said he counted around 15 tags while walking around the neighborhood in January.

“I believe Fircrest is better than this and I hope that others do too,” he said.

George said he feels pulled between not wanting to give the vandal — or vandals — attention, and wanting to say that “this is not who we are.”

“This is one of those things where when something like this happens, you see neighbors come together, and I’ve seen a lot of that,” George said.

Both Johnson and Koerger said they aren’t taking their signs down, and that the vandalism only increases their resolve.

“The damage itself is fairly minor, but the message is what’s upsetting,” Johnson said.