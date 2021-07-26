Local

Here are details on a new Tacoma children’s hospital, including how it would look

New renderings for the planned Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma were unveiled Monday.
Plans are moving forward for the new standalone Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

Preliminary work on the project is happening. The new building’s construction is scheduled to begin early next year.

On Monday, MultiCare released renderings of plans for the building.

Last July, MultiCare announced plans to build a dedicated children’s hospital building, eventually moving out of the building it shares with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

The new hospital would be located on the corner of Division Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, across the street from its current location.

According to MultiCare, the new hospital would include:

64 private pediatric Medical-Surgical Unit patient rooms

18 private Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) patient rooms

34 pediatric Emergency Department (ED) treatment rooms

Eight pediatric behavioral health crisis rooms

Eight pediatric operating rooms

Two endoscopy rooms with sedation services

Hybrid catheterization, electrophysiology and radiology suite

Pediatric diagnostic imaging center with sedation services, including MRI, X-ray, CT,

PET and ultrasound

Infusion and hematology/oncology clinic

Cardiology services

Helipad for airlift transport needs, in partnership with Airlift Northwest

Retail pharmacy services

Shelled space for future expansion needs

“Mary Bridge Children’s Outpatient Center will be incorporated into the new facility’s architectural design, bringing both inpatient and outpatient services to one location,” MultiCare said Monday in its release with the renderings. “A new parking structure will also connect directly to the hospital. Other design and architectural elements of the new hospital building will reflect Mary Bridge Children’s roots in Tacoma and the Pacific Northwest.”

For more information about the replacement Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, go to marybridge.org/our-new-hospital.

