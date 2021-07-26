Here are details on a new Tacoma children’s hospital, including how it would look

New renderings for the planned Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma were unveiled Monday. ESa (Earl Swensson Associates, Inc.)

Plans are moving forward for the new standalone Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

Preliminary work on the project is happening. The new building’s construction is scheduled to begin early next year.

On Monday, MultiCare released renderings of plans for the building.

Last July, MultiCare announced plans to build a dedicated children’s hospital building, eventually moving out of the building it shares with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

The new hospital would be located on the corner of Division Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, across the street from its current location.

According to MultiCare, the new hospital would include:

▪ 64 private pediatric Medical-Surgical Unit patient rooms

▪ 18 private Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) patient rooms

▪ 34 pediatric Emergency Department (ED) treatment rooms

▪ Eight pediatric behavioral health crisis rooms

▪ Eight pediatric operating rooms

▪ Two endoscopy rooms with sedation services

▪ Hybrid catheterization, electrophysiology and radiology suite

▪ Pediatric diagnostic imaging center with sedation services, including MRI, X-ray, CT,

▪ PET and ultrasound

▪ Infusion and hematology/oncology clinic

▪ Cardiology services

▪ Helipad for airlift transport needs, in partnership with Airlift Northwest

▪ Retail pharmacy services

▪ Shelled space for future expansion needs

“Mary Bridge Children’s Outpatient Center will be incorporated into the new facility’s architectural design, bringing both inpatient and outpatient services to one location,” MultiCare said Monday in its release with the renderings. “A new parking structure will also connect directly to the hospital. Other design and architectural elements of the new hospital building will reflect Mary Bridge Children’s roots in Tacoma and the Pacific Northwest.”

For more information about the replacement Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, go to marybridge.org/our-new-hospital.