Weed that can be deadly to humans, animals seen in Pierce County. What is goatsrue?

Goatsrue, a noxious weed, was recently identified in Whatcom County. It has previously been found in King and Pierce counties, including recently recorded discovery at a commercial site at the Port of Tacoma.

Goatsrue tends to pop up around shorelines and other wet, marshy areas, said Melody Meyer, community outreach and education specialist at the Pierce County Noxious Weed Control Board.

“They have done really well on keeping it cleaned up, so it is not spreading from that site,” Meyer said.

Goatsrue is identified as a noxious weed at the federal level and can be fatal to humans and animals when ingested. It can grow up to six feet tall and become bushy like a hedge, Meyer said.

The weed tends to bloom in late April and May, Meyer said. Its flowers can make it commonly mistaken for vetch, or a member of the pea family.

While the plant might look pretty, Meyer reminds individuals it is toxic. Goatsrue is also very fast spreading. Anyone who finds goatsrue in Pierce County should call the Noxious Weed Control Board at 253-798-7263 to report the location. The board will monitor the location and prevent the weed from spreading.

“It’s one that you want to look out for early because by summertime it has died down, and it’s already spread its seeds,” she said.

Individuals can check the board’s website to see images and more information on all noxious weeds in Pierce County.