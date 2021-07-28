Pier at popular South Sound fishing spot closes amid structural concerns

People gather on the Dash Point pier Dec. 16, 2018. The pier is closed now to be assessed for structural problems.

People who enjoy fishing at Dash Point pier in the Tacoma area will have to look elsewhere for now.

The pier closed this week to undergo a full structural assessment by an engineering firm hired by Metro Parks Tacoma for about $26,000, after which a report may be made for recommended repairs or renovations.

It is currently unclear when the pier might reopen.

Metro Parks spokesperson Nancy Johnson said that exposed rebar, combined with the age of the pier and exposure to the elements led to the need to conduct an assessment.

“Weather in that area takes a toll on built environment,” Johnson said.

The pier was first built in 1917. In 1995, a new concrete public fishing pier of nearly 500 feet in overall length was constructed to replace the previous timber and concrete pier, thanks to a grant of $929,721 provided by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Dash Point pier has since been used year-round by avid fishers.

Aside from the pier, there are no other designated fishing areas at Dash Point Park. People who want to fish are encouraged to try Les Davis Pier and the Point Defiance Marina. Additional piers can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/places-to-go/fishing-piers.

Park visitors may access other areas of the beach at Dash Point, but the deck, as well as access under the pier by watercraft or beachgoers, is prohibited.

Visitors can expect to see signs alerting them to the closure.

For more information, visit metroparkstacoma.org/place/dash-point-park.