Potential toxic algae seen in Pierce County lake; health department says stay out

Courtesy

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) has closed Tanwax Lake over concerns surrounding toxic algae.

In a release, the department said it was closing the lake “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Algae are highly visible across the lake, but the water doesn’t currently have elevated levels of toxic algae—which we would normally use to determine a lake closure. We took this extra precaution because of the lake’s high recreational use.”

Advisory signs are posted at the lake, according to the release. The department said no one should enter the lake as it warned that high levels of toxic algae could “increase risk of illness, especially to children and pets.”

The symptoms of toxic algae for people can include muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea. For pets, it can include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions, difficulty breathing and general weakness.

In the event there is an exposure to toxic algae, the department said pets or people should immediately rinse off. People should monitor for symptoms and seek medical treatment if they occur. Pets should be prevented from licking their fur.

As for how long the lake will be closed, the department said that it will inspect the lake again next week.

“If the bloom is no longer there, we will leave the advisory in place for 2 weeks out of an abundance of caution.”

A full list of current surface water advisories can be found at the department’s website at www.tpchd.org/advisories.