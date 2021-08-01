Fire destroys warehouse in Tacoma Sunday morning

A fire destroyed a vacant warehouse in Tacoma early Sunday morning, according to Tacoma Fire. Courtesy

A vacant warehouse was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning, according to Tacoma Fire.

Crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Puyallup Avenue — not far from the Tacoma Dome — about 6 a.m., Tacoma Fire officials said via social media.

Photos taken at the scene show the fire was well under way when crews arrived. Fire crews remained outside the building and fought the blaze defensively after the warehouse roof collapsed.

Puyallup Avenue also was closed during the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to Tacoma Fire