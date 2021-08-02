Tacoma man dies Monday after car goes out of control on SR 16 ramp

A Tacoma man died after his vehicle struck a concrete barrier and rolled down to a lower ramp. Washington State Patrol

A Tacoma man died Monday after a collision in which his car ended up rolling onto the ramp from southbound I-5 to South 38th Street.

The driver was coming from the ramp of eastbound state Route 16 to South 38th Street at 4:15 p.m. Trooper Robert Reyer said the vehicle’s left front hit a concrete barrier, causing it to launch off and roll onto the ramp for southbound I-5 to South 38th Street. The vehicle stopped on the left shoulder of that ramp.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Reyer said. The man was the only one in the vehicle, and troopers believe a medical issue may have led to his crash.

The ramp from southbound I-5 to South 38th Street was only temporarily closed and is now open, Reyer said. The main investigation will now happen on the eastbound Route 16 to South 38th Street ramp. Reyer estimates the ramp may remain closed for another hour and a half to two hours.