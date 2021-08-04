Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigating alleged molestation reported on ferry

You can expect to see Steilacoom II or Christine Anderson tied up at the Port of Olympia marine terminal through the end of the year. They will stay here on a rotational basis while the Steilacoom dock is under construction.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged molestation incident that took place early Tuesday afternoon.

A call about a 7-year-old boy who was molested by a stranger in a bathroom on the Pierce County Ferry came in at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, PCSD spokesperson Darren Moss said. The ferry left Anderson Island and went to Steilacoom, Moss said, but the suspect could have gotten off at Ketron Island.

Steilacoom public safety officers responded to the incident in assistance to the PCSD, Public Safety Chief Tom Yabe said in an email.

The ferry was searched and no one who matched the description was found, Moss said. There were no witnesses, but Moss said security camera footage will be reviewed for possible suspects.

Pierce County’s website shows available ferry webcams for Steilacoom loading lanes, the Steilacoom dock, Anderson Island loading lanes and Anderson Island’s dock. There are no cameras on the ferry, Moss said.