Brush fire in Bonney Lake prompts Level 1 evacuation notice

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Level 1 evacuation notice to a Bonney Lake neighborhood near where a brush fire was burning Thursday.

The notice means people living in the area should start making preparations to leave their homes should the fire move in their direction. That includes making arrangements for people with special needs as well as pets and livestock. They also should monitor local media for news, according to a tweet from the department.

Due to a large brush fire in the Bonney Lake area, the neighborhood marked in red is under a Level 1 evacuation. If you live there, please read the infographic for instructions. Be ready to go to Level 2 if necessary.

East Pierce Fire & Rescue and two 10-person crews from the state Department of Natural Resource were fighting the fire, which is burning in the vicinity of 210th Avenue East and 132nd Avenue East. A DNR helicopter was dumping water on the flames, and a bulldozer was building a line around the fire, East Pierce reported.

East Pierce tweeted about 6:20 p.m. that the fire had scorched 5-7 acres and was about 35 percent contained.

No injuries have been reported.