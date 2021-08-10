Pierce Transit selects internal candidate to be the agency’s new CEO

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners has named Mike Griffus as its next CEO. Pierce Transit

Pierce Transit has announced a new chief executive officer.

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners voted Monday to name Mike Griffus as the public transit agency’s new leader. He replaces Sue Dreier, who stepped down in June.

Griffus has been Pierce Transit’s chief operating officer since 2016, during which time he managed 80 percent of the agency’s employees and daily bus and system operations, according to a news release.

Before Pierce Transit, Griffus was CEO of the transportation company Keolis Transit America and president and chief operating officer of Veolia Transportation.

Griffus holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington.

“While the agency is doing a great job serving our community with the resources at hand, there are still many opportunities to improve and expand mobility options for the people of Pierce County,” he said in a statement.

The agency’s search began earlier this year when Dreier announced she would be retiring. Dreier served in the role for six years and retired June 15. Griffus was also a finalist for the position in 2015.