South Hill residents advised to be ready to leave homes after brush fire jumps 160th St.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies advised residents Wednesday afternoon in South Hill living near 160th Street East and 74th Avenue East to be prepared to evacuate after a brush fire ignited.

Deputies closed a section of 160th Street East in response to the fire. According to tweets from the department, the flames crossed over to the south side of the street. The fire reportedly started after a tree fell on a power line.

More details about the fire were not immediately available.