1 dead in truck vs tractor-trailer collision near Tacoma Tideflats Saturday morning

A two-vehicle collision on State Route 509 near the Tacoma Tideflats Saturday morning left one driver dead, according to police.

The male driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on State Route 509, near the Pierce County train terminal. Turning eastbound (left) onto Alexander Avenue East, he did not realize the light had turned red, said State Trooper Robert Reyer.

At 8:08 a.m., the tractor-trailer struck a 1994 Ford pickup truck, killing the driver. The pickup had been traveling northbound on State Route 509.

Speed did not appear to be a contributing factor, investigators told Reyer.

The driver of the pickup truck has not yet been identified.

The intersection of northbound State Route 509 and Alexander Avenue East is currently blocked and will be until around 11:30 a.m. for investigation, Reyer estimated. The southbound lanes of 509 are open.

#UPDATE - The northbound lanes will remain blocked for the investigation for an extended period of time.



Please use alternate routes. We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/3bGniCN1EQ — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) August 14, 2021