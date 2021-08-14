Activists plan protest for Sunday outside COVID-ravaged ICE immigration detention center

The Northwest Detention Center, a privately owned and operated immigration detention center was built on the Tacoma Tideflats to replace a similar facility in Seattle. Opening in 2004 with a 500-bed capacity, the NWDC has since expanded capacity three times into a facility with 1,575 beds, making it one of the largest immigration detention centers in the U.S. Aerial photo taken in Spring of 2012. THE NEWS TRIBUNE FILE

The group that has pushed to close the Northwest Detention Center near the Tacoma Tideflats will host a protest there Sunday to draw attention to a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 150 detainees and employees since June.

La Resistencia planned the “emergency rally” after 28 more cases were reported this week at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility at 1623 East J St. The GEO Group, which manages private prisons and mental health facilities, opened the Tacoma location in 2004 with capacity for 1,575 people.

Detainees told La Resistencia “they are afraid and fearful of not only being infected with the virus, but also of the terrible medical attention already well known and documented,” according to a press release.

As of August 12, ICE reports that the NWDC has 37 active cases, defined as someone “currently under isolation or monitoring.” Since testing began in February 2020, the facility has had 207 confirmed cases and no deaths, according to the agency.

The outbreak began in June when the federal government transferred more than 1,000 immigrants from holding centers near the southern border, The Seattle Times reported this week.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class action lawsuit against the center in May 2020.

“ICE continues to detain medically vulnerable people in places like the Tacoma detention center when we know these types of actions have already led to fatal consequences,” wrote the immigrant rights group on Twitter at the time.

Attorney Aaron Korthuis told The Seattle Times that the government has released about 570 high-risk detainees, but “the harm is one.”

The protest on Sunday at noon will include signs, banners and car honking, according to a La Resistencia release, with comments from former detainees and Tacoma councilwoman Catherine Ushka.

More than two dozen other ICE detention facilities currently have more than 20 active cases, including a San Antonio residential center with 115.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER