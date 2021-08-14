Motorcyclist skids off SR-410 in Buckley in fatal accident

Sirens. The Sun News file photo

A female motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after skidding off State Route 410 near downtown Buckley, according to police.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. near the intersection with 262nd Ave., about one mile west of the Sumner-Buckley Highway.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, appeared to have rolled into a ditch while traveling westbound on State Route 410, said State Trooper Robert Reyer. Investigators at the site determined she was likely not speeding but perhaps applied “a little bit too much gas as she turned,” said Reyer.

The driver, a 53-year-old of Bonney Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her daughter has been notified but authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Westbound traffic is currently being rerouted to 262nd Street, returning to State Route 410 at 254th St., said Reyer. The eastbound lane is open.

Motorcycle left the roadway into a ditch on SR-410 at 262nd Ave E in #Buckley. Troopers, fire, and @wsdot_tacoma at the scene. Sadly, the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Westbound SR-410 is blocked and will be diverted Expect delays #TrafficAlert #collision pic.twitter.com/YFfg6mX5Ev — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) August 14, 2021