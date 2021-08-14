Motorcyclist skids off SR-410 in Buckley in fatal accident

Local

A female motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after skidding off State Route 410 near downtown Buckley, according to police.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. near the intersection with 262nd Ave., about one mile west of the Sumner-Buckley Highway.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, appeared to have rolled into a ditch while traveling westbound on State Route 410, said State Trooper Robert Reyer. Investigators at the site determined she was likely not speeding but perhaps applied “a little bit too much gas as she turned,” said Reyer.

The driver, a 53-year-old of Bonney Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her daughter has been notified but authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Westbound traffic is currently being rerouted to 262nd Street, returning to State Route 410 at 254th St., said Reyer. The eastbound lane is open.

