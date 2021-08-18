Freight train hits, kills man on tracks in Pierce County

A man standing on railroad tracks just outside Tacoma’s city limits died Tuesday after being struck by a freight train, deputies said, Aug. 17, 2021. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A man standing on railroad tracks just outside Tacoma’s city limits died Tuesday after being struck by a freight train, deputies said.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a train colliding with a pedestrian near the intersection of Pioneer Way East and Gay Road East, according to posts on the department’s social media accounts.

Witnesses told police the train engineer saw a man on the tracks and responded by activating a horn and an emergency brake. The train wasn’t able to stop in time and hit the man, who died at the scene. Deputies said the engineer did not show signs of impairment and initial reports indicated the train was traveling under the speed limit.

BNSF police will continue the investigation, deputies said.