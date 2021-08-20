Local

5-acre brush fire burning in Bonney Lake brings smoke but no evacuations

A 5-acre brush fire is burning south of 198th Avenue East and 158th Street East in Bonney Lake.
A 5-acre brush fire is burning south of 198th Avenue East and 158th Street East in Bonney Lake. East Pierce Fire & Rescue

A brush fire in Bonney Lake continued to burn Friday, but officials said it’s nearly halfway contained.

The blaze started Thursday night just south of 198th Avenue East and 158th Street East. Overnight, it grew to five acres and is estimated to be 40 percent contained, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Crews from East Pierce Fire & Rescue, Orting Valley Fire & Rescue and DNR are trying to get the fire under control.

No homes are threatened and there have no evacuations.

A cause has not been determined.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Smoke in the area is heavy and residents are advise to stay inside and keep their windows closed.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service