5-acre brush fire burning in Bonney Lake brings smoke but no evacuations

A 5-acre brush fire is burning south of 198th Avenue East and 158th Street East in Bonney Lake. East Pierce Fire & Rescue

A brush fire in Bonney Lake continued to burn Friday, but officials said it’s nearly halfway contained.

The blaze started Thursday night just south of 198th Avenue East and 158th Street East. Overnight, it grew to five acres and is estimated to be 40 percent contained, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Crews from East Pierce Fire & Rescue, Orting Valley Fire & Rescue and DNR are trying to get the fire under control.

No homes are threatened and there have no evacuations.

A cause has not been determined.

Smoke in the area is heavy and residents are advise to stay inside and keep their windows closed.