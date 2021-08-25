Eatonville School District pauses use of COVID-related tracking monitors for athletes

The Eatonville School District is pausing the use of COVID-related tracking monitors for student athletes and more discussions bout the devices will happen soon, a school board member said at a meeting Wednesday night.

People with t-shirts that read, “UNMASK OUR CHILDREN” sat in the bleachers during the gathering at the Eatonville High School Stadium. Parents, teachers and students showed up at the district’s school board meeting to voice their concerns about the tracking monitors and masks.

The tracking monitors on student athletes will be shelved for now, Matt Marshall, school board member, said at the meeting.

The high school’s football team, along with their parents and coaches, will meet Thursday to discuss the future of the monitors. Meetings for other sports are still to be determined, Marshall said.

School district leaders released a statement Tuesday that the monitors were being used for high contact and moderate indoor contact sports, which includes volleyball, basketball, wrestling, football and soccer.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The monitors are for both staff (coaches) and students on the field, regardless if they are vaccinated or unvaccinated,” the statement said. “If a student or coach tests positive, we will have immediate information regarding athletes’ and coaches’ contacts, so we can more tightly determine who might need to quarantine.”

The school district said parents were told through an invitation to a parent meeting, communication from coaches and a parent consent form, The News Tribune reported.

The devices are worn on the wrist by most athletes, The News Tribune reported, as opposed to an ankle monitor.

“If you want to use it for your child so they can play sports, right on,” Nicole Hadman, a parent in Eatonville, said at the board meeting. “I don’t want my kid using it.”

Members of the high school’s football team also spoke at the meeting in support of the ankle monitors. Team members expressed not feeling threatened or forced to wear them.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.