This is the one thing you need to know when driving on a rural road

Last week’s article was about some of the challenges folks in rural parts of the state face when they encounter all the lane choices on urban freeways. This week I’m flipping it around and giving the urban folks some guidance on driving rural roads.

Maybe you’re thinking, “Hey, it’s a rural road. How can there be any issues when I’m pretty much driving by myself?” In 1895 there were only two cars in the entire state of Ohio, and they crashed into each other. That might just be legend, but it’s been published in multiple texts, suggesting that there is no road too rural to have a crash.

You may have heard the advice, “expect the unexpected.” Yes, the statement is somewhat illogical; however there are some things that an urban driver doesn’t expect at home but should anticipate on rural roads. Let’s start with the biggest one, at least physically: farm equipment.

I’ve never seen a tractor in downtown Seattle, but they’re common in farming communities. They’re generally on the road for short distances, moving between farms and fields. While harvest season has the most activity, farming is year-round work, and you can encounter farm vehicles any time of the year. Tractors, and the trailers they tow, spend most of their time not on public roads, and as such, don’t have the same set of equipment rules as other vehicles. They’ll likely have lights, but not necessarily turn signals.

Farmers are generally a friendly bunch, so if you think a tractor driver is waving at you, wave back, but also consider that it might be a hand signal letting you know they’re turning. When you’re behind a tractor towing a hay wagon or other large load, the tractor driver likely can’t see you. Tractors don’t have side-view mirrors extending out past their trailer like a semi truck. You also can’t see the driver, so you’ll have a hard time seeing any hand signals. You might find yourself looking for an opportunity to pass, so here are a couple things to consider (in addition to all the typical safety concerns around passing):

▪ Passing on the left: Be aware of the possibility of the tractor taking a left turn, even if you’re not near an intersection. The driver might intend to turn into a field.

▪ Passing on the right: Don’t do it. Maybe you see the tractor and trailer moving to the left, so in an effort to save four seconds you decide to (illegally) pass on the right. But trailers need a wider turning radius, so that left maneuver might just be the setup for a right turn. And you might end up under a hay wagon.

Don’t put a farm vehicle towing a trailer in the position of having to stop quickly. Hay wagons don’t have brakes, so all the stopping is done by the towing vehicle.

Along with farm equipment, be aware of wildlife. On a bike ride this weekend I saw five deer. Three of them were alive. The other two met their fate when cars didn’t expect them in the road.

You might also encounter horses (and their riders). Slow down, leave room and don’t startle them. And cyclists. Yes, you have cyclists in the city, but it’s different on rural roads that sometimes have higher speed limits, winding curves and shoulders so narrow that half of the fog line is painted on gravel.

Cyclists might not have a shoulder to retreat to, so leave plenty of room when passing, and if another car is coming in the opposite direction, wait until it’s all clear to pass.