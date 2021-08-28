Local
Contractor shot, killed by Spanaway homeowner after argument over price
A 52-year-old man was shot and killed in Spanaway on Saturday after he and a homeowner argued over the price of tile work he was contracted to do.
Pierce County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting Saturday evening in 1800 block of 150th St. S. in Spanaway.
A man was found deceased at the scene.
Deputies determined the homeowner shot and killed the contractor after an argument over price.
The 62-year-old homeowner was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of murder.
