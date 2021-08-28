Contractor shot, killed by Spanaway homeowner after argument over price

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed in Spanaway on Saturday after he and a homeowner argued over the price of tile work he was contracted to do.

Pierce County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting Saturday evening in 1800 block of 150th St. S. in Spanaway.

A man was found deceased at the scene.

Deputies determined the homeowner shot and killed the contractor after an argument over price.

The 62-year-old homeowner was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.