Tacoma fire crews extinguish Jefferson Park structure fire overnight

Firefighters from Tacoma Fire Department responded around 10:40 p.m. to a structure fire at 801 North Mason Avenue, Aug. 31, 2021.
A fire at a building Tuesday night in Jefferson Park in Tacoma partially burned the structure before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

Firefighters from Tacoma Fire Department responded around 10:40 p.m. to a structure fire at 801 North Mason Avenue, according to posts on the department’s Twitter account. When crews arrived, they reported flames and smoke were showing from the building.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire by around 11 p.m. According to the posts, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
