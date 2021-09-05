Lakewood officer placed on leave after armed suspect is shot and killed Saturday night

Stock photo Getty Images

A Lakewood police officer has been placed on administrative leave after an armed suspect was shot and killed Saturday night, the department announced.

About 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7300 block of 150th Street Southwest after reports of multiple shots being fired by a man in an apartment complex.

Officers arrived at the scene at 8:36 p.m., according to a news release. Three minutes later, an officer advised South Sound 911 that the suspect was shooting at them. Then, moments later, 911 was advised of an officer-involved-shooting.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, died at the scene.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which consists of multiple law enforcement agencies within the county, was called to the scene and began to investigate. They were joined by a member of the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office investigative staff to assist in the investigation.

