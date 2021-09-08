20th anniversary of 9/11 observed in local ceremonies

Thousands of small American flags commemorate the thirteenth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in front of Bradley Hall at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. This year marks the 20-year anniversary. AP

It’s been 20 years this week since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks took nearly 3,000 lives. A handful of ceremonies in the South Sound and a new memorial at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are planned to commemorate the day.

COVID-19 restrictions have put a damper on large gatherings, including those in Tacoma.

“It’s frustrating for our folks, but everybody understands,” said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke.

On Wednesday, the 20th Anniversary 9/11 Heroes Climb Memorial at Sea-Tac airport will be dedicated inside a stairwell.

The stairs inside the airport’s parking garage have been used by Port of Seattle firefighters to train for stair climbs. The climbs pays tribute to the victims, survivors and families of 9/11.

The idea came from a Sea-Tac firefighter, the airport said. A bronze plaque placed near the stairwell will direct the public to the display of photos and stories.

The dedication ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in the 7th floor landing of the south end (green) elevators in the parking garage. The program will occur just outside the memorial stairwell.

Lakewood

On Friday, a 12:30 p.m. remembrance ceremony at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, will “reflect on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the lives we lost and pay tribute to the families who still live with extraordinary pain,” according to a city proclamation.

DuPont

On Saturday, DuPont will hold a memorial ceremony at the City Hall flagpole, 1700 Civic Dr., DuPont

“Twenty years ago, life fundamentally changed from what we once knew,” Mayor Ron Frederick said. “2,977 lives were lost and over 6,000 individuals were injured that day. Their loss is irreplaceable and deeply felt by us all.”

The event begins at 9 a.m.

Gig Harbor

The 911 Memorial Garden at Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One station 50 (10222 Bujacich Road NW) will be the site of a public ceremony Saturday.

The garden where the 9 a.m. event will take place features a piece of steel salvaged from one of the World Trade Center’s twin towers that were destroyed in the attack.

Pierce County

Saturday will be known as Patriot Day, according to a resolution unanimously passed by the Pierce County Council on Tuesday. The resolution encourages “all citizens to join in remembering all who gave of themselves and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.”