Smoke spotted above JBLM. Here’s what it is from

A lone tree rises in the smoke of a planned and controlled burn on Joint Base Lewis-McChord prairie land in East Pierce County northeast of Roy, Washington, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

A controlled burn at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Tuesday sent plumes of smoke into the sky.

The burn started around 7:30 a.m. and is meant to reduce extra brush in the area so it doesn’t become unmanageable, JBLM spokesperson Gary Dangerfield said. He said residents living near the base might see smoke on the horizon, but he said the burn is a standard procedure.

The burn occurred on prairie land in East Pierce County northeast of Roy, Washington.

Dangerfield said the burn would continue Tuesday until crews determined enough extra brush had been burned.