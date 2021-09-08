Boyfriend arrested in death of shooting victim left at Puyallup hospital

Kayla M Kulow Courtesy photo

He allegedly left his girlfriend at a Puyallup hospital with a gunshot wound in July and now he’s been arrested in connection with her death.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department took the 23-year-old boyfriend of Kayla Kulow into custody Wednesday afternoon, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss.

Kulow, 21, was left at Good Samaritan Hospital July 3. She died July 4 at Tacoma General Hospital. The Pierce County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of her death.

The boyfriend, who The News Tribune is not identifying because he has not yet been formally charged, was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of murder.

He was a suspect from the beginning, Moss said.

“We didn’t have enough to arrest him,” Moss said. “But our detectives have been working for the past two months, piecing together all the evidence they could get, along with statements.”

A warrant for the boyfriend’s arrest was issued Tuesday.

Kulow and the boyfriend lived together in Parkland, Moss said.