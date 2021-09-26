$11.5 million judgment entered against Point Ruston project in lender’s lawsuit

A judge entered an $11.49 million judgment against the Point Ruston project Friday as part of a lawsuit that accused the project of trying to defraud a lender.

That lender, AURC, represents 132 immigrants who invested a total of $66 million in the project as part of a visa program that would allow them to get green cards.

“It’s individual human beings that are not being repaid,” who each invested $500,000, said Russell Knight, an attorney who represented AURC.

Point Ruston Phase II initially made interest payments as part of the agreement but then stopped and transferred properties to various other limited liability companies, court records alleged.

Point Ruston needed the lender’s consent for such transfers, the lawsuit argued.

“They happened secretly,” Knight said. “They happened without AURC’s consent.”

Point Ruston developer Loren Cohen told The News Tribune last year the project had $600 million in total financing and $450 million in ongoing construction projects. The 97-acre residential and retail development straddles Tacoma and Ruston along Commencement Bay.

The properties at issue are essentially the movie theater, grand plaza, restaurants that face the grand plaza (such as Farrelli’s Pizza) and the parking garage, Knight said.

The court ultimately sent AURC’s lawsuit to arbitration, and the arbitrator awarded $11.49 million, finding Point Ruston “had actual intent to hinder, delay, or defraud AURC.”

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ashcraft officially entered a judgment for that amount Friday against eight entities that own the project.

Knight said the judgment is the largest entered against the Point Ruston project so far and pointed out that it only represents the interest AURC is owed. Point Ruston still has to pay the $66 million, which is due in 2024.

Jack B. Krona Jr., an attorney who represented Point Ruston, said in a statement about the ruling: “... there was a dispute over an interest calculation and amounts owed to a construction lender for Point Ruston Phase II, LLC. Although the court has not yet entered any order or judgment, the interest-calculation issue will be resolved by court soon, and then we will decide whether to appeal the calculation. Either way, a math-and-interest issue is likely not a matter of much interest to your readers. Nevertheless, Point Ruston Phase II, LLC plans to pay-off any monies related to this matter at some point early next week even if Point Ruston Phase II decides to appeal.”

One of Point Ruston’s recent court filings in the case argued in part: “Here, Defendants were forced to arbitration on a quick fuse and forced to defend a number of transactions without the benefit of the Manager who made the decisions, because he died of cancer during the middle of this dispute. Defendants do not believe many of the ‘reasons’ for the award are supported by substantial evidence; they are contrary to the great weight of the evidence; and the Arbitrator made a number of fundamental errors in the ‘evidence’ he considered, including hearsay ‘evidence’ ... .”

The brief went on to say: “due to the limited nature of an appeal, and the purpose of arbitration, an Arbitrator’s award is not required to be supported by substantial evidence and there is no real opportunity to appeal bad decisions.”

Knight said it was significant that the arbitrator issued that award against all the LLCs that own the property, not just Point Ruston Phase II.

The arbitrator noted the transfers were made from entities controlled by the Cohens to entities also owned by the Cohens.

“... the transfers and obligations resulted in it (PR II) becoming essentially a shell entity, unable to satisfy its obligations to AURC except as it may receive funds from the entities to which the properties were transferred, an uncertain prospect that does not secure AURC,” the arbitrator wrote in part of the decision.

Another part of the decision explained: “... after the transfers, the debtor’s remaining assets were unreasonably small; and the debtor reasonably should have believed it would incur debts beyond its ability to pay as they became due, since after the transfers, PR II was left with no assets from which to pay AURC.”

‘It will just have different owners’

It’s likely, Knight said, that the property is sold at auction or that there’s a sale by agreement.

The judgment means that the lender can foreclose and that if Point Ruston doesn’t pay, the properties would be sold at auction.

“The other option is that maybe Point Ruston just pays the judgment,” he said.

A subcontractor owed money for work on the parking garage previously foreclosed on that part of the project in a separate case. A three-judge panel of the Washington state Court of Appeals affirmed the arbitration award and trial court’s judgment in that matter last week.

After a one-year redemption period expired without Point Ruston paying to reclaim it, Knight said the subcontractor, Serpanok, is the title owner.

“Serpanok is the title owner of the garage as a result of its foreclosure,” Knight said. “That does not change the first position deed of trust that AURC has on the garage, so if the garage is ever sold, AURC will be paid before Serpanok.”

However, he said visitors to the garage and other parts of Point Ruston won’t see a difference as a result of Friday’s judgment.

“Point Ruston itself won’t go anywhere,” he said. “The project will still be a public space that people can go. It will just have different owners.”

Jurors previously found that Cohen’s father, Point Ruston developer Mike Cohen, violated state securities law by making misrepresentations or omissions to investors, The News Tribune reported in 2015.

In that lawsuit, jurors awarded investor William Newcomer more than $2.3 million, not including interest or attorneys fees.

Newcomer invested in a luxury apartment and condominium project near the Tacoma Mall.

Among the allegations in his lawsuit was that Cohen didn’t properly disclose that he borrowed money from the Point Ruston project and put it into the apartment project, charging as much as 20 percent interest, The News Tribune reported.

Newcomer said investors lost their money, but that Point Ruston got its money and the interest back.

Loren Cohen, legal adviser to the family business, told The News Tribune at the time that his father was among the six investors in the project that lost their money.

Mike Cohen, who died last year, argued the Great Recession played a significant role in the apartment project’s troubles.