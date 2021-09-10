Pierce County lake closed to swimmers for at least two weeks due to toxic algae

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

Toxic algae detected in Ohop Lake on Friday means swimmers will need to stay out of the water for at least two weeks, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The health department issued a toxic algae advisory for the lake north of Eatonville, Washington, cautioning people and their pets to avoid areas of the lake where algae is visible.

The lake was sampled Tuesday and the health department received results Friday, according to the advisory. The department will inspect the lake again next week.

Even if the algae bloom is no longer present, the department said it would keep the advisory in place for two weeks out of an abundance of caution.

Algae occurs naturally in lakes and can produce toxins that make people, pets and animals sick, according to the advisory. To spot the algae, look for a green layer of scum. Algae can also appear streaky, dispersed in the water or form clumps. Algae is most often green but can also appear brown, red and blueish.

The symptoms of exposure to toxic algae for humans include muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. Small children are most at risk. In animals, symptoms include lethargy, difficulty breathing, vomiting, convulsions and diarrhea.

People can become sick within minutes or within hours of exposure, according to the advisory. Rinse off any people or pets who were exposed and seek medical treatment if symptoms occur.