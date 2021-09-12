Man accused of vehicular assault after rollover crash near Puyallup Sunday morning

Stock photo Getty Images

A Federal Way man faces a possible vehicular assault charge after he rolled his vehicle and sent one of his three passengers to an area hospital overnight Sunday, according to Washington State Patrol.

After the wreck, the man, 29, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Trooper Robert Reyer said via social media.

The injured Kent man, 32, was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, while the two other passengers, both men in their 30s from Pacific, Washington, were not hurt.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, the four men were headed north on state Route 167 in north Puyallup. Troopers say the vehicle went off the road and struck the guardrail, causing it to roll onto its side in the median.

During the investigation, the road was blocked for more than four hours, according to State Patrol.

