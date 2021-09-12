Dozens without power in central and north Tacoma, map shows

Dozens of residents in central and north Tacoma are without power as of about 11 a.m. Sunday, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. Courtesy

Dozens of residents in central and north Tacoma are without power, according to Tacoma Public Utilities.

Power was knocked out a little after 11 a.m. Sunday and is not expected to be restored until 2:30 p.m., according to the map.

The outage is under investigation.

