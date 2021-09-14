Train derails at Port of Tacoma, knocks down power line

Firefighters from Tacoma Fire Department were on the scene in the 2100 block of Port of Tacoma Road where a train derailed Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Tacoma Fire Department

A train derailed at the Port of Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon, striking a pole and knocking down power lines.

Firefighters from Tacoma Fire Department were on the scene in the 2100 block of Port of Tacoma Road around 1:40 p.m., according to a tweet from the department.

No one was injured, and Tacoma Public Utilities was on the scene to assist with the downed power lines, according to the tweet.

Two intersections were closed due to the derailment. The intersection of Port of Tacoma Road and Lincoln Avenue and the intersection of Thorne Road and Lincoln Avenue were closed. Fire crews asked people to avoid the area.

Tacoma Public Utilities power outage map showed about 35 customers were affected by the downed lines. According to the map, the outage began at around 1 p.m. and was estimated to be restored by 3:30 p.m.

Traffic advisory! The intersections of Port of Tacoma Rd at Lincoln Ave and east bound Lincoln Ave at Thorne Rd. are closed for a train derailment. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/QgoEvZHU5o — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) September 14, 2021