Search continues for missing hiker in Olympic National Park

Jerren Fisher Courtesy

A search for a missing hiker continued Saturday in Olympic National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Jerren Fisher’s last known location was the Graves Creek Trailhead in Quinault Rain Forest.

Fisher had a wilderness permit for September 8-12 and was planning on camping at Enchanted Valley, Marmot Lake, Camp Pleasant, and Sundown Lake before returning to his vehicle via Graves Creek Trailhead, according to a news release.

Fisher was reported overdue to park dispatch on Thursday, Sept. 16, by a family member. Crews searched for him Friday and Saturday, including at Wynoochee Pass Trail and the switchbacks in the Seven Stream area, according to the release.

Fisher, 26, is 5-foot-11 with light brown hair in a ponytail and has a beard. He also is known to hike in tie dye t-shirts and bright colors.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information about Fisher, or anyone in the area of Enchanted Valley, North Fork Skokomish Trail or Six Ridge between Sept. 8-16, is asked to call or text the tip line at 888-653-0009.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 10:42 AM.