Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Local

House in Graham a “total loss” after overnight fire

A Graham home in the 12800 block of 224th Street was declared a total loss early Monday after a fire engulfed the house in flame and smoke, Sept. 20, 2021.
A Graham home in the 12800 block of 224th Street was declared a total loss early Monday after a fire engulfed the house in flame and smoke, Sept. 20, 2021.

A Graham home was declared a total loss by fire crews early Monday morning after an overnight fire tore through the house, engulfing it in flames and smoke.

Graham Fire & Rescue crews responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 12800 block of 224th Street for a report of a house fire, according to a Twitter post from the fire department. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside when the fire began.

Fire crews remained at the scene Monday morning extinguishing hot spots that remained. Photos of the fire posted by the department showed smoke pouring out of the house and a large column of flames rising above the two-story home.

Video taken at the scene showed the house’s power line arcing, sending sparks flying before the home’s power company could shut down power.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Graham Fire & Rescue’s Twitter post.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service