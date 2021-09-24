HOV violation line that produced thousands of tips, inspired a band name is going away

Keep right except when passing is an important rule of the road, and the Washington State Patrol regularly goes out and writes tickets to people who are left lane campers. It does not apply to the HOV lane. dperine@thenewstribune.com

The signs were everywhere HOV lanes were on Washington’s highways. Call 764-HERO to report carpool lane violators, they said.

The public awareness program begun in 1984 became so interwoven with Puget Sound’s highway system it bled over into pop culture, lending its name to Seattle-based indie rock band, 764-HERO.

The band broke up in 2002, and the state Department of Transportation announced this week it’s pulling the plug on the HOV violation-reporting program.

“The program has served its purpose because most travelers are familiar with how HOV lanes and ferry queuing operates,” WSDOT said on its website.

The program relied on drivers in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties to call the number when they spotted a violator and leave the offending vehicle’s license plate number. WSDOT would then mail educational materials, not tickets, to the registered owner.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In 2010, the program was expanded to include ferry lane cutters.

The program was still garnering results in February when it received 780 reports from the public via phone calls and emails. In February 2020 that number was 2,167.

“It was never an enforcement tool,” said WSDOT spokesman Bart Treece. “It has outlived its usefulness. HOV is not new.”

764-HERO, the band, was formed in 1995 by John Atkins and Polly Johnson and took its name after it was suggested by a friend, according to a biography on allmusic.com.

“I was actually worried at first that we’d get in trouble,” Atkins told the Seattle Times in 2001. The band achieved modest success as part of the late 1990s Seattle music scene.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The band wasn’t the only Northwest group to have its name featured prominently, but not intentionally, on area freeway signs. Sleater-Kinney is both a successful Olympia riot grrrl rock band (founded by Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker and Janet Weiss) and exit 108 on I-5 in the Lacey area.

Over the coming months, WSDOT will remove 764-HERO signs. Enforcement of HOV and ferry line laws by the Washington State Patrol remains in effect. Ferry line cutting can lead to a $139 ticket, according to the WSP.