Semi-truck collision on I-5 in Tacoma leaves 1 dead

A semi-truck collided with a barrier on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, killing the driver and starting a vehicle fire that burned the truck.

Crews from Tacoma Fire Department were on the scene of the crash about 2:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Portland Avenue East, according to a tweet from the department. The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the crash at about 2 a.m.

Photos from the scene showed flames coming from the semi-truck. Fire crews said the driver, who has not been identified, was located inside the vehicle and pronounced dead.

The crash blocked the right three lanes of Interstate 5 and the ramp to Portland Avenue for several hours. WSDOT reported the lanes were cleared by 7:10 a.m.

Unfortunately the driver was located still in the vehicle. Fatality collision investigation will be conducted by WSP. pic.twitter.com/b0wgXy86Dm — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) September 28, 2021

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 7:30 AM.