Semi-truck collision on I-5 in Tacoma leaves 1 dead
A semi-truck collided with a barrier on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, killing the driver and starting a vehicle fire that burned the truck.
Crews from Tacoma Fire Department were on the scene of the crash about 2:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Portland Avenue East, according to a tweet from the department. The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the crash at about 2 a.m.
Photos from the scene showed flames coming from the semi-truck. Fire crews said the driver, who has not been identified, was located inside the vehicle and pronounced dead.
The crash blocked the right three lanes of Interstate 5 and the ramp to Portland Avenue for several hours. WSDOT reported the lanes were cleared by 7:10 a.m.
