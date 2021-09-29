Man who helped found University Place, operated several local businesses dies at 66

University Place City Council member-elect Ken Grassi is sworn into service under the honorable hand of Federal Magistrate J. Kelly Arnold in 1995 at Curtis High School. The News Tribune

Former University Place mayor and founding councilman Ken Grassi died Sunday. He was 66.

The longtime restaurateur and flower business owner served two terms as the city’s mayor and was its longest serving council member.

“Ken’s vision for a better future led to the immense impact and growth of a now thriving community,” his family said in a statement. A cause of death was not given.

Ken J. Grassi was born Aug. 20, 1955 in Tacoma to Julio and Esther Grassi. The family owned Grassi Motors. Julio ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Tacoma in the 1960s.

Ken Grassi married Kim, his Wilson High School (now known as Silas High School) sweetheart, in 1979. The couple met at Hunt Junior High.

“Ken handed her a pencil and pendant with his face on it to vote for him for class president,” family friend Lauren Curry said Tuesday.

Grassi’s evolution from boy gardener to adult florist to Italian restaurateur reflected both his passions and changing business climates, Kim Grassi said.

Although his name is synonymous with University Place, Grassi never lost touch with his Tacoma roots.

“My husband was such a downtown Tacoma booster, since he was a young boy,” she said. “It was always his dream to have a business in downtown Tacoma.”

A businessman for 46 years, Grassi operated Grassi’s Flowers & Gifts with his wife in Fircrest and then expanded to a floral and home decor store on Center Street in Tacoma. They also operated a restaurant and boutique on the University of Washington Tacoma campus for 23 years and had locations in Lakewood and University Place.

The family ceased business operations in recent years as Grassi’s health declined, Kim Grassi said.

Grassi’s move into politics was natural for a man who wanted to make the world a better place, his family said.

The Grassis moved to University Place in 1985. In 1995, he became one of six founding City Council members of the new city. He was last re-elected in 2017 with his current term expiring in December. He served as mayor from 2001-2003 and 2009-2011.

During his time in government, Grassi supported a number of civic and commercial projects, including Chambers Bay and University Place Town Center and Market Square. He was a proponent of the city’s parks and beautification projects.

Grassi served on the Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Downtown Merchants Association.

“Everywhere he went he tried to make things more beautiful,” Kim Grassi said.

In addition to his wife, Grassi is survived by daughter Melanie Grassi Wood and son-in-law Floyd Wood and grandchildren Rosary and Giovanni Grassi Wood.

Services are pending, the family said.