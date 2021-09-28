Tacoma woman pleads guilty to burning 5 Seattle police cars during George Floyd protest

A Tacoma woman pleaded guilty Tuesday for setting fire to five police vehicles in downtown Seattle during demonstrations in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

Margaret Aislinn Channon, 26, burned Seattle police department vehicles which were parked in the city’s downtown area on May 30, 2020, according to federal authorities.

The cars were parked in the areas of Sixth and Pine in downtown Seattle during demonstrations that swept the nation.

Channon was seen on video using aerosol cans to light the vehicles on fire. She admitted smashing a window at a Verizon store and entering a sandwich shop and destroying a cash register.

Investigators identified Channon based on her clothing and tattoos seen in the videos and from her social media accounts.

Channon was arrested June 11, 2020 at her Tacoma residence following an investigation by the FBI, ATF, and Seattle police. While at her home, officers seized clothing and accessories which appeared in some of the arson videos.

She is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18. According to the plea agreement, Channon will provide restitution.

Both sides have agreed to recommend 5 years in prison.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 1:08 PM.