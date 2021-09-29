Multiple people hospitalized after traffic collision in Tacoma

Tacoma Fire Department

Fire crews were on the scene of a two-car collision early Wednesday in Tacoma that led to multiple people being hospitalized.

Tacoma Fire Department reported that crews were on the scene of the crash about 6:50 a.m. at South Tacoma Way and Pine Street, according to a tweet from the department.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Johnson said more than one person was transported to the hospital, but he couldn’t confirm an exact number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.

Johnson said one of the vehicles involved was a car and the other vehicle was a larger truck. He said occupants of the truck were evaluated but not transported to the hospital.

Crews on scene South Tacoma Way and Pine Street. Two car motor vehicle collision. Occupants being transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/myzw2V02kl — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) September 29, 2021

