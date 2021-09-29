Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Multiple people hospitalized after traffic collision in Tacoma

Tacoma Fire Department

Fire crews were on the scene of a two-car collision early Wednesday in Tacoma that led to multiple people being hospitalized.

Tacoma Fire Department reported that crews were on the scene of the crash about 6:50 a.m. at South Tacoma Way and Pine Street, according to a tweet from the department.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Johnson said more than one person was transported to the hospital, but he couldn’t confirm an exact number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.

Johnson said one of the vehicles involved was a car and the other vehicle was a larger truck. He said occupants of the truck were evaluated but not transported to the hospital.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
