Tacoma man dies after motorcycle wreck near Federal Way

A Tacoma man died Friday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck on Interstate 5 near Federal Way.

David Mondy, 47, died at the Harborview Medical Center, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol. The wreck occurred a couple of minutes after 2 p.m. Mondy had a helmet on.

Mondy drove a 2009 Honda CBR600 and was heading north on Interstate 5. He was on the state Route 18 HOV lane when he began to “speed wobble.” When he moved to the lane on his right he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the back of a 22-year-old’s 2016 Ram 1500.

The 22-year-old was not injured and had a seatbelt on, according to the press release. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.