Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Local

Tacoma fire crews extinguish house fire early Monday

Crews from Tacoma Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday in the 1000 block of South 86th Street. Firefighters put out the blaze by about 6:25 a.m., Oct. 4, 2021.
Crews from Tacoma Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday in the 1000 block of South 86th Street. Firefighters put out the blaze by about 6:25 a.m., Oct. 4, 2021. Tacoma Fire Department

A fire burned through a two-story home in Tacoma early Monday while crews from Tacoma Fire Department worked to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were on the scene of the fire about 5:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of South 86th Street, according to a tweet from the fire department. Arriving crews reported there were heavy fire conditions on the first and second floors of the house. A fire was also reported in the home’s basement.

While crews battled the blaze, the interior staircase of the home was deemed unusable, according to the tweet. Firefighters entered through exterior windows to put out the fire on the second floor.

The fire was put out by about 6:25 a.m. What caused the fire is under investigation.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service