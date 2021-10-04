Tacoma fire crews extinguish house fire early Monday

Crews from Tacoma Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday in the 1000 block of South 86th Street. Firefighters put out the blaze by about 6:25 a.m., Oct. 4, 2021. Tacoma Fire Department

A fire burned through a two-story home in Tacoma early Monday while crews from Tacoma Fire Department worked to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were on the scene of the fire about 5:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of South 86th Street, according to a tweet from the fire department. Arriving crews reported there were heavy fire conditions on the first and second floors of the house. A fire was also reported in the home’s basement.

While crews battled the blaze, the interior staircase of the home was deemed unusable, according to the tweet. Firefighters entered through exterior windows to put out the fire on the second floor.

The fire was put out by about 6:25 a.m. What caused the fire is under investigation.

This fire is reported to be knocked down on all floors. Crews are continuing to overhaul the interior and a fire investigator is en route. No reports of any victims or injuries from the scene at this time. — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) October 4, 2021