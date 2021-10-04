Gig Harbor man killed in motorcycle crash in Oregon

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A motorcycle crash in Baker County, Oregon on Friday killed one Gig Harbor man and injured another, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers identified the deceased as David Anderson IV, 35, according a news release from state police. David Anderson III, 65, was also injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital via Life Flight.

On Friday, troopers responded about 4:05 p.m. to a crash involving two motorcycles on Oregon Route 7, according to the release.

Troopers said Anderson IV, driving a Honda VTX1800, and Anderson III, driving an Indian Roadster, were traveling north on the highway when they both failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway.

Witnesses told police the motorcycles did not strike each other.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.