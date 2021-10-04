Local
Gig Harbor man killed in motorcycle crash in Oregon
A motorcycle crash in Baker County, Oregon on Friday killed one Gig Harbor man and injured another, Oregon State Police said.
Troopers identified the deceased as David Anderson IV, 35, according a news release from state police. David Anderson III, 65, was also injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital via Life Flight.
On Friday, troopers responded about 4:05 p.m. to a crash involving two motorcycles on Oregon Route 7, according to the release.
Troopers said Anderson IV, driving a Honda VTX1800, and Anderson III, driving an Indian Roadster, were traveling north on the highway when they both failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway.
Witnesses told police the motorcycles did not strike each other.
Comments