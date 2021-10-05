Should a megachurch project move ahead in Milton? Here’s what a hearing examiner said

A two-year fight against a megachurch in Milton has ended.

A Pierce County Hearing Examiner determined that the Salvation Slavic Baptist Church’s application to build a 2,000-seat church in a Milton neighborhood should be approved.

The church filed for a conditional-use permit in April 2019 to develop nearly 20 acres at 1707 23rd Ave.

The proposal includes a 92,000-square-foot church, holding up to 2,000 people, a 7,500-square-foot gym, a 26-student classroom and 546 parking stalls. The city’s population is 8,697, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.

Hearing examiner Stephen Causseaux issued his decision Sept. 30. Causseaux said the proposal does not break any city code restrictions on development because there are no restrictions.

Opponents have raised more than $36,000 on experts, attorneys and studies to stop the church, said Chris Phillips, organizer for Citizens for Small Town Milton. The group contested the city’s conclusion that there would be no significant impacts to traffic, the environment or noise. They primarily argued that the city’s comprehensive plan states a development should not “adversely affect the established character and planned character of the surrounding vicinity.”

The hearing examiner said in his findings that Milton has not adopted any code amendments to protect the “small town character” or specific regulations. Causseaux said the code never distinguishes between “large and more neighborhood scale institutions” in residential areas.

Phillips was surprised by the clarity in the decision. She thought the residents’ group put up a strong argument. She worries that this project will change her neighborhood charm.

“Once you put a large impact development into the residential zone, you have lost the small-town character,” she said. “It feels like they have just nixed that. Just say goodbye to small-town Milton.”

Andrew Chepel, the church’s project manager, said Salvation Slavic Baptist Church did not have a comment on the decision at this time.

The church, currently located at 10622 8th St. in Edgewood, was built in 1992. The church also offers a school program from kindergarten to 10th grade.

According to the hearing decision, the Salvation Slavic Baptist Church congregation consists primarily of those whose families immigrated to this country from Russia to escape religious persecution. The church told the hearing examiner it has outgrown its Edgewood facilities, counting 1,200 church members and 180 students.

A larger problem

City staff and elected officials have spoken out against the project. Former Milton Public Works Director Nick Afzali once oversaw the planning department. He resigned in July over the proposal, saying it was not “compatible” with his values.

“In short, due to the size and location of the proposed SSBC, this proposed development neither promotes walkability nor it is compatible with the current residential character and fabric of the neighborhood – both of which are key tenets of my professional core values,” his letter to city officials said.

Four of the city’s seven council members have written letters or testified against the development. Council member Phil Linden has been vocal and told The News Tribune he was profoundly disappointed in the decision.

Linden said this should be a cautionary tale to neighboring towns and cities to tighten up planning codes.

“The citizens did their part and did it well. Unfortunately the existing city code is what failed them,” Linden said.

He pointed to the more than 2 million square-foot warehouse that was approved off 5th Avenue last year as proof that this is part of a larger problem in the city.

“There is vulnerability in the code, and both of those land use decisions have shown that. Milton is a victim of its own code,” Linden said. “Other communities have fortified and protected their citizens more substantially.”

Milton’s council unanimously passed a bill on March 15 to put a pause on conditional-use permits in residential areas for six months under the advice of Afzali to address gaps in development code. The moratorium is still in place.

Opponents of the development have until Oct. 11 to appeal the decision to Pierce County Superior Court.

Milton’s senior planner Brittany Port said if no timely appeals are filed, the church can begin submitting building plans to be approved. Once the city gives the green light, there is a “pre-construction conference” to discuss requirements of construction like noise control and erosion mitigation.

Philips said the citizen group would not be moving forward with an appeal.

“The citizens did what we could and to fight through large groups and lots of letters and talked to the City Council and got nowhere,” she said. “So it really does feel like the city will make their own decisions on where they go from here.”

She believes the uproar over the church development has voters watching mayoral and City Council races closely, especially candidates’ positions on the issue of development.