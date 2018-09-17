Who is Russell M. Nelson, and what brought 49,000 to hear him speak?

Most people in Western Washington do not know or even have heard of Russell M. Nelson.
But to the 49,000 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including hundreds from Gig Harbor, who packed Seattle’s Safeco Field to hear his message he is a beloved prophet and apostle who has served his people for 34 years in that capacity, and since January as president of the church.
Nelson, whose dynamic schedule belies his 94 years, is not trying become particularly well-known, but rather is totally dedicated to witnessing for Jesus Christ, whose name the church bears.
“So what does he do?” a Seattle radio talk show host recently asked the editor of a Salt Lake City newspaper. “Will this be like a Billy Graham revival that will happen at Safeco Field? What brings so many people?”
At the Seattle devotional, more like a fireside chat among the faithful than a revival, his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, shared her personal witness of her husband’s divine calling and insights into his humble willingness to receive revelation in that calling.
In his talk, Nelson shared lessons learned from a lifetime of experiences, including a time years ago when he was thrown from a rubber raft while shooting the rapids on the Colorado River with his family. Lesson one: Hold on to the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, he admonished, as he learned to hold on to the rope on the raft.
Second, “’The Book of Mormon’ is the word of God,” he declared, with a mission to bring all to Christ.
He shared a story of a physician couple of his acquaintance who read the book and reported, “We know it is true,” and their posterity now numbering hundreds of faithful. The prophet once again encouraged members to read the book daily in this “the most crucial era in the history of the world.”
As a side note, let me observe that as with the other apostles of the Lord’s church, now as in biblical times, Nelson did not seek the apostleship or campaign for it. He could have enjoyed much more worldly fame as a renowned heart surgeon (some 7,000 surgeries) and pioneer researcher in the field of cardiac surgery. But as Peter of old left his fishing nets, so Nelson left his medical career to give full-time service to the Lord when called to the apostleship.
So he shared lesson three, that “the honors of men ... fade into oblivion when compared to what the Lord has in store for His covenant-keeping children.”
Fourth, “The Lord often uses the unlikely to accomplish the impossible,” Nelson said, sharing faith-filled experiences from years ago when the Lord opened doors to missionary work in countries in Eastern Europe.
And finally, “We are happiest when we are thinking about others more than ourselves.” As a church, Nelson stated, “we need to be doing what the Savior wishes us to do. And as a people we need to be looking and acting like true followers of Jesus Christ.”
So, as the talk show host asked, “What brings so many people?” The members came to hear their prophet, loved by the millions of members of the church worldwide.
“When I’m comfortably situated in my home,” Nelson stated earlier this year, “I’m in the wrong place. I need to be where the people are.”
Whether speaking to the thousands at a ball park in Seattle, or on recent travels to Europe, Africa, Asia, Canada, the Caribbean and other cities in the United States, Nelson shares his love and much the same prophetic message of encouragement and challenge.
“Our message is the same wherever we go,” he said. “We invite all of God’s children to come unto their Savior.”
Before traveling to Vancouver, British Columbia, for a Sunday devotional, Nelson left his blessing with the Seattle area families and the happy throng left the park with many smiles and the assurance of the Spirit that the Lord has a living prophet in Russell M. Nelson.
