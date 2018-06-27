Gig Harbor police don't want to fine people for fireworks, would rather see residents having fun

It’s time for barbeques, flag shirts and fireworks, which is prompting Gig Harbor police to remind residents what is and is not legal in regards to celebrating with bright lights and small explosions.

Public information officer Jeff Martineau said one of his favorite legal fireworks from his childhood are parachutes. Luckily for him, they're on the list of legal fireworks, along with Roman candles.

“(Roman candles) are not to be held though,” he said. “They are meant to be placed in a holder. Also, we want to give a heads-up for parents with little ones for sparklers. They can cause a lot of injuries. We are big on supervision and common sense.”

The list of legal fireworks in the state is longer than the list of illegal fireworks. Legal fireworks can be found at firework tents and stands that follow state law 70.77.136, Martineau said.

“Every year we get the ones you do not see for sale at state stands, which are the M-80s and M-100s,” Martineau said. “Those large sky rockets and missiles, you can’t have those.

"And every now and then you’ll hear of tennis ball bombs. It’s a whole bunch of explosives in a tennis ball. And another one is altered fireworks, which would include sparkler bombs, which is a bunch of sparklers taped together.”

Martineau said anyone caught discharging illegal fireworks faces a $1,000 fine.

Fireworks are not legal year around in Pierce County or Gig Harbor.

For unincorporated Pierce County, which includes the greater Gig Harbor Peninsula and the Key Peninsula, fireworks can be legally discharged from from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 1, July 2 and July 3. On July 4, fireworks can be legally discharged from 10 a.m. to midnight. On July 5, fireworks can be discharged from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In Gig Harbor, fireworks can be discharged legally from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 1, July 2 and July 3, and from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4. No fireworks are allowed on July 5.

Even during legal discharge times, fireworks are banned in city, county and state parks.

“Our goal is for everyone to have a fun and good time,” Martineau said. “We are not going to go out and just issue a lot of tickets. We would prefer to educate, but there is the potential with these illegal explosive devices that can cause a lot of problems and injuries.”

LEGAL AND ILLEGAL FIREWORKS

Legal fireworks in Washington:

▪ Cylindrical fountains. Upon ignition, a shower of colored sparks and sometimes a whistling effect is produced.

▪ Helicopters and aerial spinners. A propeller or blade is attached, which when ignited lifts the rapidly spinning device into the air. A visible or audible effect is produced at the height of flight.

▪ Cone fountain. When ignited, a shower of colored sparks and sometimes whistling occurs.

▪ Smoke devices. A tube or sphere, when ignited, produces a white or colored smoke.

▪ Roman candles. Heavy paper or cardboard tubes that release “stars” when ignited.

▪ Parachutes. When ignited, one or more parachutes are propelled into the air with stars, smoke and other effects.

▪ Wheels. A firework attached to a post or tree with string spins with a shower of color when ignited.

▪ Mine, shells and cakes. A mine is an aerial device that shoots stars into the sky when ignited. A shell is an aerial item that shoots into the sky when ignited. A cake is a dense pack of mine or shell tubes fused together.

▪ Ground spinners. When placed on the ground and ignited a shower of sparks and color is produced while it spins.

Reloadable mortars. A shell, when ignited, lifts a tube out of the shell and gives off a burst and stars.

▪ Dipped sticks and sparklers. A stick or wire coated in a composition that gives off a sparkling light when ignited.

Illegal fireworks in Washington:

▪ Firecrackers. A firecracker makes a single “pop” sound.

▪ Sky rockets and missiles. Similar to bottle rockets, but when ignited reaches a high altitude before giving off a big explosion and light.

▪ Bottle rockets. A firecracker stick that is placed in a bottle and then ignited.

▪ M-80s, M-100s, etc. They can contain flash powders, black powder or a composition of both. Have been known to cause fatal injuries.

▪ Improvised explosive devices. These are fireworks created at home, such as pipe bombs and tennis ball bombs.

▪ Altered fireworks. Any legal or illegal fireworks that are altered, such as a group of sparklers taped together.

Advice from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department:

▪ Be prepared before you light fireworks.

▪ Use only fireworks bought from a state licensed fireworks stand.

▪ Store fireworks out of children's reach and keep pets safe indoors.

▪ Always keep water handy.

▪ Be safe when lighting fireworks.

▪ Only adults should light fireworks and remember to use fireworks only outdoors.

▪ Do not throw fireworks or hold them in your hand.

▪ Protect your eyes and always light one firework at a time and move away quickly.

▪ Never relight a "dud.”

▪ After you finish, soak used fireworks in water.

▪ Be considerate and clean up used fireworks.

▪ Fireworks debris belong in the trash, not the recycle bin.

Where to celebrate the Fourth of July

Local events include:

▪ Tacoma Freedom Fair fireworks show: 10 p.m. over Commencement Bay.

▪ Fourth of July Community Hot Dog Social: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gateway Park.