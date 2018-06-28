Fire destroys preschool classroom building in Gig Harbor

Melted plastic tubs and burnt school supplies are what’s left after a fire destroyed a portable classroom at Harbor Heights Elementary School in Gig Harbor on Wednesday.
Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One Division Chief Eric Waters said no one was hurt during the incident and his team was able to contain the fire inside the building.
“We don’t know what caused it yet,” Waters said. “I know there has been some chatter … but there is no suspicion of arson.”
The portable was on the west side of the school and used as classrooms for preschool students.
The fire started shortly before 3:30 p.m., just a few minutes before the fire department was called, Waters said.
“We were fortunate we were told early, and our crews were able to keep the fire inside the building,” he said.
No other buildings or structures were damaged, Waters said, but the portable was deemed a total loss.
Pierce County is investigating the cause of the fire.
